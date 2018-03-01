BC Research to Help Micron Waste Commercialise Cannabis Waste Digester

Vancouver based organic waste treatment specialist, Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (CSE:MWM) (OTC:MICWF) (Frankfurt:7FM2), has engaged the services of engineering consultancy, BC Research Inc. to accelerate the commercialisation process of its waste digester technology for the cannabis industry.

Micron explained that it has developed a new technology, based on aerobic digestion and subsequent treatment, that converts organic waste into clean water that meets municipal effluent discharge standards.

The company said that the effluent from currently available digester-based treatment systems of organic waste does not meet municipal discharge standards and requires further treatment.

Many organisations that generate organic waste are said to currently use municipal landfill sites for their organic waste, which is costly and has a negative impact on the environment.

According to Micron the merits of its technology have been demonstrated with a grocery supermarket chain located in British Columbia, Canada, and it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the group to plan for additional installation of Micron’s organic waste digester units at other locations in BC.

In January this year the firm completed a strategic partnership with Canadian medical cannabis producer, Aurora Cannabis, for the optimisation of the Company’s technology for the cannabis industry.

The companies are currently progressing well with the preliminary research towards the installation of the first unit at one of Aurora’s cultivation facilities, anticipated for the second calendar quarter of 2018.

Micron has now engaged the services of engineering consultancy BC Research, which it said has a track record in helping commercalise new technologies.

BC Research predominantly works with large enterprises on process research, custom engineering, pilot plant services, also provides access to a vertically integrated technology development and commercialization ecosystem.

The work with BC Research, which is conducted in parallel with the Aurora Project, serves to deliver a unit that functions in a broad temperature range, making it suitable for deployment on a global scale in wide range of climates. Furthermore, leveraging BC Research`s expertise in commercialising technologies, the project aims to develop a digester unit suitable for mass production.

Blueprint

The new unit, which will form the blueprint for subsequent commercial units, will be installed at one of Aurora Cannabis’s cultivation facilities for validation in this particular industry.

Micron said that it anticipates accelerating time to market for its technology, enabling it to commence penetration of the cannabis sector. The optimization for temperature range will significantly increase the marketability of the technology to a range of other industries.

“The enhanced features requested by our clients are anticipated to accelerate commercial adoption and make Micron’s technology more attractive to cannabis producers seeking a less costly, more convenient, and “greener” means of handling organic waste,” said Rav Mlait, Micron’s CEO.

“We anticipate that the results from our efforts with Aurora Cannabis will not only accelerate our entry into this sector, but allow us to leverage the results to develop access to large new markets,” he continued.

Sergio Berretta, vice president and COO at BC Research added: “The potential applicability of Micron’s technology to a wide range of industrial challenges makes it an attractive reason for our organisation to be engaged.

“Tackling some of the cannabis cultivation industry’s needs is an example of where the technology may fit well, and it provides another opportunity to demonstrate the technology in a very different industrial application,” he concluded.

