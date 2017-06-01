Bee'ah & Masdar Launch JV to Develop Waste to Energy Plants in UAE & Beyond

A joint venture to develop waste to energy plants across the Middle East region has been established between Bee'ah, the UAE’s largest environmental services and waste management company, and Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company, Masdar.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of According to Bee’ah, the first project will be the Sharjah Multi-Fuel Waste to Energy Facility.

The Emirates Waste to Energy Company’s (EWEC’s) first project will be the first waste to energy facility in the region and will treat than 300,000 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) each year and generate around 30MW.

A target for Sharjah to achieve zero waste was set be Bee’ah when the company was created back in 2007. At present, the emirate diverts 70% of its waste away from landfill. With the completion of this new facility, Sharjah will soon become the first city in the Middle East to achieve the target of 100% diversion of waste from landfill.

According to Bee'ah and Masdar, EWEC's first project will leverage the strengths of both companies to pave the way for further waste to energy facilities in the UAE and the region, delivering commercial solutions to meet the challenge of solid waste disposal and the ever-growing demand for clean energy.

The developers added that the new waste to energy plant has been designed to meet the strictest environmental standards, complying with the European Union's Best Available Techniques which are widely recognised as setting the worldwide standard.

They added that its construction and the ratification of these agreements will serve to raise the UAE's profile as a world leader in sustainability and green technology, harnessing best practices and deploying them.

"Together with our strategic partner Masdar, we have set the ambitious goal of making the UAE a beacon for best environmental practices in the Middle East,” said Salim Al Owais, chairman of Bee'ah,

“We also intend to set an example to the world for how a country that has traditionally been heavily reliant on fossil fuels can embrace change and become a leader in green technology, through vision, determination and hard work,” he continued.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar added: "Masdar firmly believes in industry collaboration as the most effective way of advancing the deployment of commercially viable technologies, while supporting the UAE's goals for sustainable economic development.”

“Our partnership with Bee'ah was first announced during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2016, and it gives me great pleasure today to see that bold statement of intent being translated into the formal launch of our joint venture Emirates Waste to Energy Company,” he concluded.

