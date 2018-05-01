Bevan Brittan Legal Advice for SUEZ Severnside Waste to Energy Plant in Bristol

Law firm, Bevan Brittan's Waste and Energy team has advised Devon County Council on the completion of a major residual waste treatment PPP waste to energy project.

The PPP contract was signed with Suez Recycling and Recovery Limited in April 2018 and involves the construction of a new Waste Acceptance Facility near Barnstaple and treatment of 45,000 tonnes per annum of residual waste at the Severnside Energy Recovery Centre (SERC) near Bristol.

The SERC facility itself has a processing capacity of 400,000 tonnes per annum and will export around 34 MW of electricity.

The 10-year contract (with a potential five year extension) is worth £60 million. The project involves the receipt, haulage and processing of residual waste collected from both households in the North Devon and Torridge District Council areas and six household waste recycling centres.

Nadeem Arshad, lead Partner on the project and Head of Waste & Energy, commented:

"Once the Waste Acceptance Facility has been constructed, residual waste will be diverted from landfill and used as a valuable fuel to generate electricity for homes and businesses.

“We advised on all the legal aspects of the project, including the procurement, construction, property and innovative aspects to the Waste PPP contract."

Wendy Barratt, County Waste Manager at Devon County Council, added:

"This is a very exciting project for us as it means that all but a small fraction of Devon’s household residual waste will be diverted away from landfill by February 2019.

