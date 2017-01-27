BHS adds Kadant PAAL Balers to North American Recycling Equipment Offering

Eugene, Oregon based recycling equipment manufacturer, Bulk Handling Systems (BHS) and baling equipment specialist, Kadant Inc., have reached an agreement appointing BHS as the exclusive distributor of Kadant PAAL’s balers to Material Recycling Facilities (MRFs) in the US and Canada.

Kadant PAAL manufactures channel balers used to process both recyclable materials, including paper and plastics, and non-recyclable materials, such as treated household/commercial waste and agricultural products. “We’ve long known PAAL to produce an unrivaled channel baler, and when you combine the product with Kadant PAAL’s commitment to the North American market, this partnership makes a lot of sense for BHS and our customers,” explained BHS CEO Steve Miller.

“PAAL balers fill a significant gap in the market and align perfectly with the quality and performance that BHS systems and equipment are known for,” he continued. “Finally our US and Canadian customers have access to the quality and performance they demand, the service and support they deserve, and at a price point that actually makes sense.”

Jonathan Painter, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. added: “We are pleased to be entering this segment of the North American recycling market with BHS, a leader in the design and manufacture of large scale sorting systems. Our high quality, German-engineered balers are uniquely aligned with BHS’ commitment to performance and quality,” noted

Long History

PAAL was founded in 1854 in Osnabrück, Germany. In April last year Westford, Massachusetts based Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) acquired all of the outstanding shares of RT Holding GmbH, the parent corporation of a group of companies known as the PAALGROUP.

Kadant PAAL built the first continuously operated horizontal baler in 1960 and has since delivered more than 30,000 machines.

BHS will install the first PAAL Konti baler in the US at the Monterey Regional Waste Management District’s new 70 ton per hour multi-line MRF. Currently under construction by BHS, the system is set to open later this year.

“Known as California's ‘First City,’ Monterey is a fitting home for North America’s first PAAL Konti baler,” said BHS director of sales, Ted Pierpont.

