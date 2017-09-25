BHS Selected for Puente Hills Material Recycling Facility

Eugene, Oregon based recycling equipment manufacturer, Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), has secured a contract from The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County to design, manufacture and install a new recycling system at the Puente Hills Materials Recovery Facility (PHMRF).

The system will process both commercial and residential streams – including dry commercial waste, commercial Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), multifamily MSW, and Single Stream recyclables – and increase the Districts’ processing capacity to 600 tpd.

BHS said that the system will provide the flexibility to process various input streams while maximising recovery and end-product quality. The high-tech equipment is highlighted by the inclusion of a Max-AI™ Autonomous QC (AQC) in a quality control role on the PET that is recovered by the system’s NRT SpydIR®-T optical sorter.

Max-AI is an artificial intelligence developed with deep learning neural network technology, and is able to recognise materials similar to the way a person does. It targets non-PET items, including non-California Refund Value (CRV) PET, which the AQC’s robotic sorter removes at levels that consistently outperform manual sorting.

For in depth coverage of the Max-Ai technology don’t miss the coming Sept/Oct issue of WMW.

Fiber Quality

The demand to increase the quality of fiber will be addressed through optical sorting technology, including a NRT FiberPure™ optical sorter that recovers clean mixed paper. Another FiberPure optical sorter recovers the smaller and increasingly prevalent cardboard in the system.

The manufacturer said that the latest AI, robotic and fiber optical technologies add to its mixed waste recovery capabilities, a patented process that has been implemented throughout the world including at several operational facilities in California. The process includes BHS metering and bag opening technologies, Tri-Disc™ screens, Nihot air density classification and NRT In-Flight Sorting® optical technology.

The PHMRF design includes the built in flexibility to run several material types on the same line, from dry Single Stream to organics-rich MSW, and features the technology mix that has proven to deliver high rates of throughput, recovery and uptime.

“The BHS system will cost-effectively improve our recycling efforts, which will help our member cities meet recycling requirements,” said Habib Kharrat, Supervising Engineer for the Districts. “We wanted a system to increase recovery from both mixed-waste and single streams by capturing a high percentage of the available recyclables using state-of-the-art technology.”

Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County and PHMRF

The Districts operate several facilities that provide comprehensive solid waste and recycling services to cities, businesses and residences throughout Los Angeles County including the PHMRF, which is located in an unincorporated portion of the County.

The PHMRF assists the metropolitan area in meeting its waste diversion requirements under California law while also providing for cost-effective transfer of municipal solid waste to landfills. The PHMRF is permitted to accept a maximum of 4,400 tons per day (TPD) and a maximum of 24,000 tons per week of waste.

The facility is permitted to receive, process and transfer waste and recyclable materials 24 hours per day, Monday through Saturday. Currently, however, the PHMRF only receives waste from 4:00am to 5:00pm on Monday through Saturday and operates 24 hours per day, Monday through Saturday.

Read More

Rich Reardon to Head Up Max-AI Robotic Waste Sorting Business at BHS

Eugene, Oregon based recycling equipment manufacturer, Bulk Handling Systems, has named Rich Reardon as Managing Director of its Max-AI robotic waste sorting business.

Five BHS Max-AI Robotic Sorting Systems Part of Major Upgrade at San Jose Recycling Plant

GreenWaste Recovery Is to upgrade its Material Recycling Facility in San Jose with the installation of the latest sorting technologies from Bulk Handling Systems, including five Max-AI™ Autonomous Quality Control units.

MAX-AI from BHS Brings Next Generation Robotic Sorting to the Recycling Industry

Nashville, Tennessee based optical sorting equipment manufacturer, National Recycling Technologies, a part of BHS, has introduced its Max-AI technology - an artificial intelligence that identifies recyclables and other items for recovery.