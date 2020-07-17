BHS-Sonthofen Launches New Biogrinder for Biowaste Processing

Sonthofen, Germany based BHS-Sonthofen has launched a new, completely redesigned version of the its Biogrinder for biomass processing.

According to the company, the new Biogrinder helps ensure that biogas is generated efficiently and production is accelerated. The machine is now fitted with a disk rotor and stainless-steel components, making it stand out thanks to its improved durability and flexibility.

Biogas is produced by microorganisms during fermentation. BHS-Sonthofen’s customers use the BHS Biogrinder of type RGB in their biomass processing plants to process biological materials for the fermentation process as efficiently as possible.

“The more shredded the material is, the greater the number of contact surfaces the microorganisms have to attack, meaning biogas is generated even more efficiently,” explained Reinhold Jäger, area sales manager in BHS-Sonthofen’s Recycling and Environment division. “Energy-rich plants are subject intensive mechanical pre-processing in the Biogrinder. As a result, the gas generation process is accelerated and the fermentation process is stabilised.”

The new, redesigned Biogrinder, which is available now, is said to offer the user advantages in terms of improved durability.

“We are essentially talking about two innovations here,” said Jäger. “The first is that the rotor has a modular design. This means that the previous two-stage rotor has been replaced with a disk rotor. Each individual level can be replaced flexibly, depending on wear, while the base unit remains intact for a very long period of time.”

The company added that the second innovation – the extensive use of stainless steel which also boosts the durability of the machine.

“The processed plant material is obviously in a state of decay,” continued Jäger. “This decay causes acids to form that corrode the ferrous metals. The corrosion then amplifies the abrasive wear process. All of the machine’s components that come into direct contact with the material are now made of stainless steel.”

This applies to the inner linings in particular, such as the rotor, side walls or inlet and outlet. The stainless steel prevents corrosion, extending the wear time considerably.

This makes the continuously operating Biogrinder even more robust. The proven machine still boasts all of its previous customer advantages. The Biogrinder (type RBG) is easy to operate and maintain. Even feed materials that are considered difficult or impossible to recycle can be processed with the Biogrinder. Plus, the Biogrinder consumes less electricity in comparison to other biomass crushers.