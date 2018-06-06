BHS’s Max AI Helps Penn Waste Secure SWANA Excellence Award for Recycling Systems

A locally owned Pennsylvania based waste and recycling firm, Penn Waste, is to be awarded the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Silver Excellence Award in the Recycling Systems category.

The award will be presented at SWANA’s annual conference, WASTECON®, on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee.

The company is receiving the award for its retrofitted 45 tonne per hour York, Pennsylvania single stream material recycling facility. The 2017 upgrade, provided by Bulk Handling Systems (BHS), boosted capacity 130%.

The rework also added NRT optical sorting technology and a Max-AI AQC robotic sorter (Autonomous Quality Control) to improve container recovery and purity.

The improvements are said to have resulted in a facility able to process 18,000 tonnes per month with more than 98% uptime and capturing 98% of recyclables. According to Penn Waste said it did not lose a single tonne during the retrofit and has since been running at 100% capacity with lower operating costs.

“We continue to invest in technology to boost throughput, recovery and purity,” commented Amanda Davidson, director of marketing. “The complete retrofit took only nine days. The results have led us to continue to expand our reach in what have become turbulent market conditions.”

SWANA’s Excellence Awards Program recognizes outstanding solid waste programs and facilities that advance the practice of environmentally and economically sound solid waste management through their commitment to utilizsng effective technologies and processes in system design and operations, advancing worker and community health and safety, and implementing successful public education and outreach programs.

Programs also must demonstrate that they are fiscally and environmentally responsible through their compliance with all applicable federal, state and local regulations.

Penn Waste’s winning application can be found HERE and a video in which Tim Horkay, director of recycling operations at Penn Waste explains how the retrofit was achieved in nine days can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/68Cny20UJWY

