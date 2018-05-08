Biffa’s Wasteater Refuse Collection Vehicles Impress Crowds at Truckfest

Waste and recycling firm Biffa has ‘wowed’ the crowds at this year’s Truckfest in Peterborough with a new breed of waste-eating ‘monster truck’ - Wanda the Wasteater.

Biffa explained that it will attended Europe’s largest trucking festival on 6 - 7 May exhibiting its flagship limited edition Wasteater trucks as well as talking to attendees about its new emergency waste service – OneCall.

The Biffa team was joined by a packed line up at the event including Madness tribute band, Gladness, a large exhibition hall featuring custom and vintage vehicles and favourite children’s characters including Paw Patrol and Trolls.

“When we heard about Truckfest, it was clear that it’s a fantastic family event that we had to get involved in,” said Craig Leonard, representing Biffa at the show. “Children and adults alike love to spot our Wasteater trucks.

Wanda is one of a collection of 19 Wasteater trucks which each have their own individual monster paint job and all guzzle the waste that is loaded into their giant bodies.

Each Wasteater monster has its own name and personality, and serves a different UK city.

Biffa runs a dedicated spotter’s website, containing tips and profiles of all of the Wasteaters, as well as clues of where they can be spotted.

A spoof documentary with footage capturing Wasteaters ‘in the wild’ can be viewed below.

https://youtu.be/RzY0G977GVo

