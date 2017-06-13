Big Waste & Recycling Contracts for Suez in Australia, Including €600m Brisbane Deal

French environmental services firm, SUEZ, has secured a €600 million waste collection contract for the City of Brisbane, Australia for the next 16 years.

The company noted that it also won the waste collection and recovery 7 year contract with the City of Parramatta, located in the Sydney metropolitan area.

Brisbane, the capital of the Australian state of Queensland, is the largest local government in the country. Present in Brisbane for 33 years, SUEZ said that it will continue to support the city and its 1.2 million residents in the sustainable management of their waste.

Under the contract with Brisbane City Council, SUEZ said that it will manage the general waste, recycling and green waste collection contract for the entire city.

The Group will provide 150 new collection vehicles featuring innovative on-board computing technology which will provide the Council with the real-time tracking of vehicles, collections and access to detailed service information on the services being provided to residents.

According to SUEZ, 180 employees will be mobilised to provide more than 125,000 waste collection services every day. The new collection contract will begin on 1st July 2018 for 16 years.

Parramatta

In Parramatta, SUEZ will be in charge of the collection of general waste, recycling, garden organics, and hard waste from 230,000 residents. The Group will provide a new fleet of 33 vehicles equipped with on-board computing system, thus allowing the municipality to access to detailed information in real time.

SUEZ will also process and recover garden organic waste of the municipality into standardised compost, thus creating a local circular economy loop and supporting the municipality in meeting its target of 70% diversion of waste from landfill by 2018.

With these new contracts, SUEZ said that it is pursuing its development of sustainable waste management in Australia, where the company collects 2.2 million tonnes of waste every year from 4 million residents and industrial and commercial clients. The company also currently recovers 1.2 million tonnes of waste per year in the country.

