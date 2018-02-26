Bin Bag Manufacturer Vision Gelpack Awarded Position Procurement Framework

Hereford, UK based waste bin liner manufacturer Vision Gelpack has been awarded a position on ESPO's 860 framework – a collaborative procurement system used by six councils.

Established in 1981, ESPO is a collaborative partnership between six councils - Leicestershire County Council, Lincolnshire County Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, Norfolk County Council, Warwickshire County Council, and Peterborough City Council. Between them, these six local authorities help others to aggregate their procurement demands, achieving efficiencies and cost savings across a range of products.

"Being awarded a position on one of ESPO's frameworks represents a great endorsement of our company and its products," explained Vision Gelpack's managing director Geoff Davis.

"What this means in practical terms is that schools and academies, police and emergency services, local councils, local NHS trusts and similar public bodies can purchase UK manufactured products in the knowledge that they are EU/UK compliant and that ESPO has already conducted a full assessment of Vision Gelpack's financial stability, track record, experience and technical and professional capabilities," he added.

Vision Gelpack was formed following the acquisition of the assets of Gelpack Excelsior by Visionscape Group and forms part of the its European operations, which also include Vision Petlon Polymers, the leading compounder and polymer recovery company based in Lydney, Gloucestershire; Vision Container Solutions (trading as Sellers), a UK manufacturer of skips and containers, based in Oldham, Lancashire and Vision Environmental S.A., the group's polymer recycling division, in Belgium.

Visionscape is a global environmental utility group providing turnkey solutions in areas of sanitation, energy and waste water treatment.

The company said that its aim is to reinvent waste management processes, specific to emerging markets, utilising technology and tools to address the waste management needs of megacities.

