Bingo is about to open Australia’s largest recycling facility

Bingo has been encouraged to invest in master recycling assets because of government policy that supports the development of a sustainable domestic recycling industry.

The introduction of the Recycling and Waste Reduction Act 2020, the appointment of Australia’s first Minister for Waste Reduction and Environmental Management, and financial support in the form of initiatives such as the Recycling Modernisation Fund (RMF) has demonstrated that the Federal Government is serious about finding a solution to Australia’s waste issues.

With both recovery and product manufacturing capabilities, MPC 2 will be capable of processing up to 7,000 tonnes of brick, concrete, timber, metal and other recycled inert materials a day.

Located in Western Sydney’s growth precinct at Bingo's Recycling Ecology Park, MPC 2 will provide essential recycling infrastructure to the Greater Sydney region, generating jobs, diverting waste from landfill and manufacturing recycled products to close the loop and assist in Australia’s transition to a circular economy.

Using vibrating screens, ballistic separators, magnets and optical sorting technology, MPC 2 will enable Bingo to achieve a resource recovery rate above 90 percent. This will be industry leading. The majority of materials recovered will be repurposed into new landscaping and building products as part of Bingo's ECO Product range of soils, sands, aggregates, road bases, mulch, compost.

MPC 2 is just the first of several state-of-the-art recycling assets planned for development at Bingo's 82 hectare Recycling Ecology Park at Eastern Creek. Stage 1 of Bingo’s Master Plan for the site was submitted to the local planning authorities in August. Once complete the Eastern Creek Ecology Park will be a unique one-stop shop recycling precinct capable of processing virtually all waste streams.