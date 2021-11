Bioenergy Devco secures funding to accelerate anaerobic digestion projects

Bioenergy Devco (“BDC”), the leading global developer of anaerobic digestion (“AD”) facilities that transform organic waste into renewable energy and healthy soil products, today announced it has secured $100 million in financing from funds managed by Irradiant Partners (“Irradiant”), an alternative investment manager with expertise in climate infrastructure, private equity and credit. This new capital will support the development of multiple anaerobic digestion facilities to drive sustainable organic waste recycling and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in North America. Irradiant joins BDC’s existing investor base that includes Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm, and Sagewind Capital LLC, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm.

BDC has constructed more than 240 anaerobic digesters and currently manages 140 facilities worldwide. Since launching in the United States in 2019, BDC has over 20 anaerobic digesters in development, including two under construction in Delaware and Maryland. Slated to be the largest and the first industrial-scale food waste digester in the U.S., the facility at the Maryland Food Center Authority will have the capacity to accept more than 115,000 tons of organic material annually, offering the same carbon sequestration impact as a forested area 40 times the size of Central Park.

BDC provides a proven solution to organics recycling that reduces our greenhouse gas emissions. BDC’s anaerobic digestion technology decarbonizes the food, agriculture, waste, and energy sectors and works in tandem with cities facing waste challenges, companies trying to reach ESG goals, and energy companies working to provide renewable energy alternatives. BDC facilities can sustainably process hundreds of thousands of tons of organic material annually, reducing emissions from landfills, incineration, and transporting waste, and reduce our dependency on fossil fuels by using natural microorganisms to transform organic material into renewable energy. Unlike previous organics management processes, anaerobic digestion is a carbon-negative technology that does not emit pollutants, turning waste into a valuable source of power for homes, businesses, communities, and fleets.

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco (BDC) is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digestion facilities. BDC's proven anaerobic digestion technology is an environmentally sound process that creates a true source of renewable, carbon-negative energy. In recycling organic material into natural gas, BDC creates circular economies in local communities, helping cities and companies achieve decarbonization, zero waste and renewable energy goals, while reducing air and water pollution and creating healthier soils. www.bioenergydevco.com

About Irradiant Partners

Irradiant Partners, LP is an alternative investment manager focused on liquid credit, opportunistic credit, and renewable private equity and credit. Irradiant manages over $6 billion in committed capital with over 30 professionals operating from Los Angeles, New York and Austin. For more information, visit https://irradiantpartners.com.

About Newlight Partners LP

Newlight Partners LP is a control-oriented growth equity investment firm that builds businesses in partnership with founders and exceptional management teams. The Newlight team has been investing together since 2005, originally as the Strategic Investments Group at Soros Fund Management LLC (Soros), and now as Newlight after the team's spin-out from Soros in 2018. Newlight’s thematic investment approach focuses on marketplace opportunities in rapidly growing subsectors. Newlight currently has over $5 billion in capital commitments and assets under management. For more information, please visit www.newlightpartners.com.