Biofuel and Energy from Waste to be Key Topics at European Biomass Conference

The European Biomass Conference and Exhibition (EUBCE) will mark its quarter century With a full agenda in Stockholm this year.

Aimed at the biomass and bioenergy community, the organisers said that the event will be a platform promoting the transfer of knowledge and expertise among research, industry and policy makers.

The programme includes 1004 presentations, 276 of which are oral presentations, 12 plenaries and 716 visual presentations. It aims to provide prompt answers to the evolving international policy debate about tackling climate change and giving a glance into the most innovative scientific and technical advances and industry projects.

The conference will focus on how to close the gap between research achievements and industrial implementation, given that research in many areas has advanced considerably over the last decade.

The conference will tackle from the beginning the "The Indispensable Role of Biomass" as part of the long-term goal agreed in Paris of limiting the increase of global average temperature and bioenergy in the wider bio-economy. Biomass potential, bioenergy policies targets for 2030 and beyond will be part of the debate.

The plenary sessions will address some of the challenges that the biomass community is facing today such as the debate on the perspectives and approaches for bioenergy, the production and utilisation of biofuels and different potential biomass feedstocks, including the organic fraction of municipal waste.

The recent findings in the field of thermochemical biomass conversion technologies will also be addressed, as well as the challenges and opportunities of establishing bioconversion processes for the bio-based economy.

Key approaches for the integration of bioenergy technologies implemented in a flexible manner to provide energy output on demand as well as the latest developments of large-scale industrial plants processing biomass residues and wastes to biofuels and bioenergy will also be presented and discussed.

The conference will conclude on how to better "achieve the transition from research to industrial implementation". Important issues will be tackled during the conference, such as biomass production for energy integrated into food and feed farming, integration of bioenergy into a bio-based economy and that of bioenergy with other energy sources.

Read More

China Everbright Shares Waste to Energy Experiences at WTERT-Asia Conference

In partnership with China Association of Urban Environmental and Zhejiang University, Everbright International Limited launched the WTERT-Asia Inaugural Meeting in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

Joint Berkeley Lab Project Using Enzme to Recycle Waste from Biofuel Production

Researchers at Berkeley Lab and Sandia National Laboratories investigating the use of a protein found in common soil bacteria to recycle industrial and agricultural wastes.

Research Project for Using Biochar to Improve Anaerobic Digestion to Scale Up

Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), has developed technology that synergistically uses two waste biomass streams to generate two bioproducts and enhance the process of anaerobic digestion.