BIR Global Recycling Day to Recognise World’s 7th Major Resource

The Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has declared its 70th anniversary, 18 March 2018, as the first Global Recycling Day.

The organisation said that during the course of 2017 it will be announcing a number of initiatives to mark the event, including global partnerships and calls for action.

“We want to use this day to promote action on recycling around the world,” said Ranjit Baxi, BIR president. “Our members, who rank amongst the most prestigious recycling companies in the industry, want to take ownership of this powerful initiative.”

“We want people to think ‘resource’, not ‘waste’. There are 7 billion people on this earth, and if we can just get 10% of these people to make one positive recycling change on Global Recycling Day, it will have a massive impact,” he continued.

Baxi added that there are “6 major natural resources: water, air, coal, oil, natural gas and minerals”, but that recyclables should be considered the 7th.

“We want to raise awareness amongst the public regarding this 7th resource and enhance the perception that recycling is about creating a clean and sustainable environment for us and for future generations,” he said.

