Blaze at Montgomery Country Recycling Facility Disrupts Service

In Montgomery County, Maryland a fire at a Material Recycling Facility (MRF) in Dickerson has led to commercial services being temporarily diverted to other facilities.

The fire was located in the tipping building, an area where trucks drive in and out. However, firefighters contained the fire within an hour and it did not spread beyond the structure of the tipping room.

Although contained, the county said that it may take several days before it is fully extinguished.

The County said that the event will not impact its single-family residential kerbside waste and recycling collection, but that commercial customers (including for multi-family properties) will temporarily be diverted to other facilities.

“Firefighters have worked around the clock since Thursday evening when they were first called to the scene,” said Pete Piringer, public information officer for the County’s Fire & Rescue Services. “Firefighters will continue working until the fire is out.”

Residents experiencing asthma, chronic lung or heart conditions were advised to minimize exposure by either staying indoors or avoiding the area.

