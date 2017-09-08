Bollegraaf to Supply & Install Hard Plastics Recycling Line for SK Polymers

SK Polymers - a joint venture between environmental services giant, SUEZ, and plastic recycler Kempenaars - has placed an order with Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions for a 6 tonne per hour automated sorting line.

The Dutch recycling equipment manufacturer said that as part of the deal it will design, manufacture and install a separation line for hard plastics recycling.

“We chose Bollegraaf because we now have 7 years’ experience with Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and the package of services they provide,” said Eric Kempenaars, Director of Kempenaars Plastic Recycling. “This equipment will generate clear savings for us on process logistics costs.”

Paul Valster, Director New Business at SUEZ added: “By transitioning to automatic sorting, which equates to better sorting, we will be creating monoflows of an improved standard of quality, enabling us to provide high-quality raw materials and access a wider market.”

The system will be delivered by the end of 2017 and incorporate various technologies, including a shredder, optical separators and a sink/float tank:

Shredder

According to Bollegraaf the HSB series, so-called high-speed rotating machines, are characterised by their high capacity and low maintenance costs. Perfect for shredding such materials as plastics.

Optical separators

The system will feature near-infrared and vision technology with the Pellenc ST Mistral+, which Bollegraaf said is the if has been proven for the treatment and sorting of all types of plastics for recovery and recycling.

Sink/Float tank

This separation technology has two purposes within the compass of the process, the first of these being to remove impurities. During the follow-up step the types of plastic are effectively separated from one another based on their individual buoyancies.

Read More

VIDEO: Bollegraaf & Van Dyke Complete 35 TPH Recycling Facility in Dallas

Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions and Van Dyk Recycling Solutions, North American distributor of Bollegraaf, Lubo, and TOMRA recycling equipment have completed work on a 35 tonne per hour Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) in Dallas.

Recycling Equipment Manufacturer Bollegraaf Moves into Turnkey OperationsIn the run up to the RWM exhibition in Birmingham where it will show off its Lubo Air Drum Separator, Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions explains its new focus as a turnkey suppliers.