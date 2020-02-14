Bristol’s HWRC Revamed and Renamed ‘Household Reuse and Recycling Centre

A new and improved Household Reuse & Recycling Centre as opened in Avonmouth opened to the public today this week after a significant investment in the site to improve recycling facilities in the city.

Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, attended the site for the official unveiling and to cut a ribbon made from scraps of salvaged materials that would have others gone to waste.

The transformed site has extra capacity to meet growing demand and more material streams for recycling. This means materials that would previously have gone to waste or energy recovery, such as mattresses, will now be able to be recycled.

In addition Bristol Waste, which manages the site, said that it will also be home to its first ever reuse shop. The shop, due to open next month, will divert good quality, pre-loved items from the waste stream; providing low cost household products, such as televisions, furniture and vacuums, for residents.

By redirecting reusable items from disposal, it will reduce costs, save valuable resources and help us reach our ambitious recycling target of 50% by 2020. Profits from the sale of reusable items will be reinvested in waste reduction schemes, as well as supporting local charities. A reuse workshop has also been built into the site to support this work.

Tony Lawless, Managing Director, Bristol Waste Company said: “The importance of having the right infrastructure in place to help Bristol waste less and recycle more has never been clearer. We are constantly striving to develop a more sustainable city.

“This exciting new site, with Bristol Waste’s first ever reuse shop, will save valuable resources, offer low cost household items to local residents and help us reach our ambitious recycling target of 50% by 2020.

“We are also pleased to announce that the improvements will give residents reduced waiting times, better access, more materials accepted and a safer environment.”

Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, added: “I would like to thank the people of Bristol for their commitment to recycling and looking after the planet. We are proud to be the leading English Core City for recycling, but we know there is always more that can be done.

“By redeveloping this facility, we are supporting residents to increase their recycling efforts even further. The new reuse shop will also allow pre-loved items to find a new home, reducing the amount of items being thrown away and offering people the chance to purchase furniture and technology at reduced prices.

“We also soon expect to announce good news about the development of the Hartcliffe Way reuse and recycling centre, which is a much needed facility for the people of South Bristol.”

To mark the site’s change in focus from disposal to reuse, the site will now be named the Household Reuse and Recycling Centre. It is hoped that the changes will help Bristol increase its already impressive recycling rate, remaining the number one core city in England, and encourage reuse.