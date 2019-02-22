British Public Missing Out Selling Scrap Metal for Recycling

According to a recent survey, just 32% of Brits would sell scrap metal to a metal recycling company while 65% would take their scrap to a council tip or recycling centre.

The study, undertaken by international metal and plastic recycling firm EMR, also found that 1% said they would fly tip it and 8% would pay someone external to take it away.

“Whilst it is encouraging to see that such a high percentage of the general public seem to be making the journey to a local council recycling centre to dispose of their waste metal, it is concerning that so few would consider selling it to a metal recycling company and generate some income from it,” said EMR’s UK Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Brady.

“We want the general public to be aware that most metal recycling companies would welcome their business and many, such as ourselves have tried to make the yards themselves more welcoming,” he continued.

“This is a massive missed opportunity for the British public and it is easier than ever to sell your waste metal to EMR and other metal recyclers. Not only do you get peace of mind that your metal is recycled efficiently, you receive money for it,” added Brady.

EMR also noted that the metal recycling industry has long been a vital sector for the UK economy and it remains so today. All metals used today can be recycled into new metal products some with 60 days of being recycled. The use of recycled metals not only minimises CO2 emissions but has a direct impact on preserving natural resources.

“It is time for the UK to put our planet first and realise that all metal can be recycled. Any course of action that results in the metal being reused works for us – but why not benefit financially? The priority for us is to influence those who may not consider recycling it in one form or another,” Brady concluded.

