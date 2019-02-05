B&W Hands Over Copenhill Waste to Energy & Skiing Facility in Copenhagen

Babcock & Wilcox Vølund has handed over the Amager Bakke/Copenhill waste to energy plant near Copenhagen, Denmark. The plant famously features a ski slope on the roof.

The customer, Amager Ressourcecenter (ARC), is jointly owned by five Copenhagen-area municipalities. The waste to energy facility is capable of processing approximately 560,000 tonnes of waste annually to supply more than 50,000 homes and businesses with electricity and 120,000 households with district heating.

B&W said that it previously announced it expects to turn over four plants in the first and second quarters of 2019.

This project is the second of those four. It was referred to as the “first project” in B&W’s previous public disclosures about its European Renewable projects.

B&W Vølund’s project scope included the design and supply of the plant’s boiler, B&W Vølund’s DynaGrate® combustion system, slag and ash-handling equipment and advanced environmental technology.

“This project demonstrates B&W’s commitment to helping our customers use waste to create heat and power in an efficient and environmentally conscious manner,” said B&W Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Young.

ARC Director Jacob H. Simonsen added that his organisation was pleased to accept the plant turnover from B&W Vølund, a subsidairy of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

“The plant has in the past month been running very well and we are producing large amounts of energy with very limited emissions,” he said. “We are happy to have taken over a world-class plant.”

B&W Vølund Managing Director Koen Bogers called the plant a showcase of Danish innovation.

“B&W Vølund has installed hundreds of waste and biomass-fired units worldwide, but Copenhill is particularly special for us because of its unique world-renowned design and location near our own Denmark B&W Vølund headquarters,” Bogers said. “This plant not only provides a highly efficient source of heat and power for the community and supports a circular economy but also creates a novel and innovative landmark for our region.”

