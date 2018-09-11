Canadian Waste to Energy Gasification System for Remote Pacific US Military Missile Test Site

Canadian sustainable technologies firm, Assured Renewables, has completed manufacture and delivery of its WTEC cBOS waste to energy gasifier system to the US Department of Defense.

The company said that the cBOS gasifier will prevent pollution on the remote Kwajalein atoll location in the Western Pacific and avoid any unnecessary hauling of waste across the ocean.

“The US military sought a robust and proven methodology, and technology platform to properly manage waste.” said James Hosch, Assured Renewables’ Senior Partner.

“Our technology partner WTEC and their BOS Gasification platform was carefully chosen as the best available technology, and the team has drawn on their years of expertise to offer the base and island community a clean alternative for waste management in their highly sensitive marine eco-system,” he continued.

Assured said that its ideal clients are smaller or remote communities like Kwajalein looking to solve their solid waste, potable water, sewerage and community lighting energy needs. The company also offers finance solutions to communities in need.

“We applaud the US Military for their progressive, and forward thinking waste management practices. Their willingness and foresight in the protection, preserving and enhancing of the eco-system they operate in, is a model that should be replicated,” said Hosch.

“Along with the military, remote communities, First Nations, companies, regions and federal governments can all benefit from Assured Renewables providing the right solutions to help solve infrastructure challenges. Everyone deserves a clean community, clean drinking water and a clean environment,” he concluded.

