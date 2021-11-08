Carbios’ Board of Directors nominates a new Chief Executive Officer

Carbios, a pioneer in the development of enzymatic solutions dedicated to the end-of-life of plastic and textile polymers, announced the nomination of Emmanuel Ladent as Chief Executive Officer of the company. He will also be chairman of Carbios’ subsidiary, Carbiolice. His role will take effect on December 1, 2021. At the same time, the board of directors acknowledged the resignation of Jean-Claude Lumaret on November 5, 2021 from his position as Chief Executive Officer. In order to ensure the transition with Emmanuel Ladent, Jean-Claude Lumaret will remain an employee of the Company until his retirement on 31 March 2022. He will also continue to serve as a board member of the company until the end of the general meeting, which will be held in 2025 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Emmanuel Ladent, 52, a graduate of the Neoma Business School, has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and more specifically in mobility. Most recently, he managed the MICHELIN Group's largest business line, the Automotive Global Brands division. His management career is characterised by a strong international background, with more than 20 years spent working on several different continents. Specialised in business transformation through innovation, Mr. Ladent has contributed to the development of subsidiaries with multi-billion euro turnovers. Through strong leadership, he has been able to unite interdisciplinary and intercultural teams around a common vision and ambitious goals.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, 64, co-founded Carbios in 2011 and led the company as CEO throughout this period. He supported Carbios in its growth: 10 years devoted to the research and development of proprietary enzymes and innovative processes dedicated to PET recycling and PLA biodegradation, leading to the first industrial achievements.