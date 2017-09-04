“Carbon Negative” Anaerobic Digestion Biogas Upgrading Plant Opened in Italy

Milan, Italy based Tecno Project Industriale has completed a new anaerobic digestion waste treatment plant for the production of biomethane and carbon dioxide.

According to the company, the biogas plant is the first in Italy capable of producing biomethane and carbon dioxide exclusively from the treatment of the organic fraction of municipal solid wastes (OFMSW).

The company, a part of the SIAD Group, said that the biogas upgrading technology breaks down the biogas into its two main components: carbon dioxide (about 40%) and methane (about 60%).

The former will be used for industrial purposes, while the latter will be injected into the national gas network for the most part.

Tecno Project Industriale said that the project has been an opportunity for it to use its technologies in the field of biogas upgrading. In particular, the company has developed and industrialised a solution based on the use of highly selective polymer membranes (SEPURAN® Green), allowing 99%-pure methane and total recovery efficiency.

The firm that even the carbon dioxide produced reaches a high level of purity, controlled by sophisticated analytics which are able to detect abnormal concentrations of micro pollutants during the production cycle.

According to the developer the new biogas plant does not release emissions into the atmosphere. It is in fact claied to be the first "carbon-negative" plant in Italy, which is capable of introducing less "CO2 equivalent" to the environment than it takes from it.

The company conluded that the facility is a step towards a more carbon-neutral economy and towards more sustainable environmental protection.

