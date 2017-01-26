Caution Warned Over $650m Plasma Gasification Waste to Energy Proposal

A group of 10 waste service providers in the Bahamas, the Waste Resources Development Group (WRDG) has noted its concerns about proposed $650 million plasma gasification waste to energy project.

The waste to energy project, planned to be located at the New Providence landfill was said to make “makes no economic sense”.

The landfill has been the subject of on-going controversy in recent years, being beset by a number of fires and effected by the previous manager, Renew Bahamas, withdrawing its services in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

In Ocotber last year a report in the The Bahama Pundit said that Renew invested a fair amount of money in its recycling operation and made genuine efforts to remediate the dump and reduce the incidence of toxic fires. But it was always an uphill battle.

However, last week the WRDG told local news outlet, Tribune Business, that Stellar’s chosen plasma gasification technology had not been proven “commercially viable” and noted that a number of other plasma projects around the world have not proven successful at expanding from ‘pilot project’ size and funds dried up.

In a Statement to The Tribune the WRDG said: “Where in the world is the successfully operating facility that is producing the 75 MW of electricity from 1500 tonnes per day of ordinary household garbage, using the same technology you are proposing to use here in the Bahamas?

“A facility we can visit and inspect, to be assured of its reliability, its non-polluting emissions. We do not want to be a testing ground for an unproven technology, and definitely not on that scale or at that price.”

“They also said they needed 1,500 tons per day of combustible (paper, plastic, tyres, wood etc... stuff that can burn) waste in order to feed this facility

“We produce approximately 500 tonnes per day of combustible waste. That means they would have to mine 1000 tonnes per day from the existing landfill.”

