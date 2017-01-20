CBI & Terex to Perform Live Demonstrations at COMPOST 2017 Event

Continental Biomass Industries (CBI) and Terex Ecotec will be exhibiting at COMPOST 2017 in California next week and are putting on live demonstrations of the CBI 6800BT, the Terex Phoenix 3300 Trommel Screen, and the Terex TWT 500 Windrow Turner (pictured above).

The CBI 6800BT horizontal grinder has been specifically designed for land clearing companies and yard waste processors who demand high-volume throughput and maximum reliability.

It’s capable of processing land clearing debris, pallets, clean industrial waste, stumps, and logs as quickly as it can be loaded and is well suited to produce highly-marketable mulch through its regrinding capability.

The Phoenix 3300 Trommel Screen's robust design with optional features such as a heavy duty tipping grid or double deck vibrating grid make it the most versatile drum screen on the market today. According to the manufacturer it is designed to perform equally well in heavy construction and demolition applications as it does in high volume compost production.

The TWT 500 Windrow Turner is said to be the ideal windrow turner for operators who recycle large amounts of waste in confined spaces and provides good control of the composting process, which makes for an economically-friendly operation.

Read More

Terex Splits Recycling Equipment Brands Following CBI & Neuson Ecotec Acquisitions

Following the acquisitions of Continental Biomass Industries and Neuson Ecotec Environmental Technology, recycling equipment manufacturer Terex is splitting its equipment offering into two distinct brands.

£9m Investment at Terex Environmental Equipment Manufacturing Facility in UK

Terex Environmental Equipment has invested £9 million in new offices, production facilities and a global spare parts distribution hub in Farlough, UK.