CDEnviro Event Highlights Benefits of Recycling Road Sweepings

Representatives from international waste management firms have attended a special even organised by County Tyrone, Northern Ireland based CDEnviro, which has developed a system for recycling road sweeping,

The company said that specially-invited guests from waste management companies responsible for managing around 80% of the UK's waste, were joined by representatives from Australia and Switzerland to discuss ‘Working Together to Transform the Road Sweepings Industry for the Future’.

Along with presentations from CDEnviro, the assembled guests heard from speakers from Queen’s University (Belfast) and the Environment Agency. There were also group discussions about future waste streams.

“Innovation plays a crucial part in our drive to achieve of zero waste,” said Marc Jennings, CDEnviro’s general manager.

“We believe this will be achieved by asking the difficult questions, taking on the tough challenges and coming up with new ways to turn today’s waste products into tomorrow’s assets,” he added.

This was the first time CDEnviro has hosted such an event like this.

