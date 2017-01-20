Chartered Institution of Wastes Management Adds Exhibition to Northern Ireland Conference

The Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (NI) is taking its 2017 Conference and Exhibition to the 5000 square metre Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Sprucefield on March 29.

The event will be the first time CIWM’s Northern Ireland Centre has combined its annual conference with an exhibition, bringing together technologies, machinery, experts, decision makers from across Europe.

According to the organisation the event will be the primary place on the island of Ireland for resource management, energy and waste sector professionals.

The free one day event will showcase equipment and vehicles for the waste and recycling industry, and cover topics including reuse, winter maintenance, street sweeping, waste collection and treatment and insider information about the newest industry regulations.

CIWM said that over 100 exhibitors will be on hand while in the adjoining conference theatres delegates will be able to attend a range of lectures on topical and current issues affecting both the public and private sectors.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to see a unique display of vintage waste management vehicles from 1922 until 1980 providing a focal point for visitors.

Industry experts will be delivering keynote addresses covering topics such as the impact of Brexit; the hazardous and food waste regulations; the environmental costs of waste crime; the circular economy in operation and the associated development and advancements in technology around fleet management.

“Delegates will have the opportunity to hear about and comment on changes in the waste industry, learn and apply best practice to gain economic and competitive advantage and to ensure compliance with new waste laws in their respective sectors,” commented Tony Law, Chair of CIWM NI.

“Delegates will be informed on the legislative impacts of the food waste regulations and other pertinent regulations affecting our waste, manufacturing and hospitality sectors,” he continued.

Raymond Martin, regional development officer for CIWM added: “We have been waiting for an opportune time to host an event on this scale and people will be coming from all over UK and Ireland so we will provide hospitality on arrival before they make their way around the exhibition. It is anticipated that the event will have the endorsement of Ministerial colleagues from both north and south to open the conference and exhibition.”

