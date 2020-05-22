Chartered Institution of Wastes Management Launches Mentoring Platform

The UK’s Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM) has launched a mentoring platform for its Members as part of a programme of work to support career progression and skills and encourage CIWM Members to progress through its grades of membership towards Chartered status.

The new platform, called CIWM Mentoring, enables members who would like the support of a mentor to connect in an easy and confidential way with experienced CIWM Members and Fellows who are volunteering their time and expertise to provide advice, guidance and coaching to support professional development.

It is designed to support a range of career objectives from developing leadership or communications skills, to finding effective solutions to specific work challenges or to support progress towards achieving Chartered status.

Two CIWM Fellows who have already signed up as mentors have explained why they believe this platform brings benefits to both mentees and mentors.

Dr Liz Goodwin OBE, Senior Fellow and Director on Food Loss and Waste at the World Resources Institute (WRI), says: “I was delighted to see that CIWM was setting up a mentoring platform as having a mentor can be invaluable as people develop in their careers – it can be a game changer. I know I have benefited from mentoring in the past and I look forward to helping the aspiring leaders in our NHBC sector to fulfill their potential.”

“CIWM has been instrumental in helping me throughout my career, including finding a mentor when I initially became Chartered,” commented Lisa Hathway, Principal Land Quality Engineer for the National House-Building Council (NHBC). “It’s fantastic to have this mentoring platform so that we can support peers across the industry and to know that I can also reach out, if I need to. It’s come at the right time because we now need to support one another more than ever. It looks flexible and really easy to use.”

The matching process is very simple; CIWM Members can sign in, create a profile and search for a mentor who has the appropriate knowledge and skill set to help them achieve their career and professional goals.

Confidential contact can then be made through the platform, with mentors connecting with the mentees they can best support and mutually agreeing the mentoring relationship. A range of resources are also available to help Members get the most from their mentoring journey, including short videos with tips for each stage of the process.

“Now more than ever, new and improved skills are a high priority for resource and waste professionals as the sector continues to evolve and play its part in serving and protecting communities and the environment while also delivering on the net zero agenda,” saidCIWM’s chief executive Sarah Poulter. “Connecting with a supportive mentor can be a powerful way of developing your knowledge, expanding your skillset, building your confidence and, ultimately, boosting your career. We are excited to be able to offer this benefit to our Members, particularly during these challenging times.”

