China Everbright Completes 4000 TPD Nanjing Waste to Energy Project

Hong Kong based waste to energy firm, China Everbright International Limited (HKSE: 00257) has completed construction of the Nanjing Waste to Energy Project Phase II.

According to the company it completed the work three months ahead of schedule and the facility has now commenced commercial operation. The construction of the Project Phase II took place over the course of 15 months.

The waste to energy plant is designed with a daily household waste processing capacity of 2000 tonnes, with a total investment of approximately RMB980 million ($142 million).

Nanjing Project Phase I has a designed daily household waste processing capacity of 2000 tonnes and commenced operation in mid-2014. The company said that with the commencement of the Project Phase II makes the Nanjing Project its largest waste to energy project so far.

Nanjing Project Phase II is equipped with three self-developed 750 t/d grate furnaces and two 25 MW turbine power generators, with supporting equipment. Gas emissions are said to fully comply with the Euro 2010 Standard and the water produced from the leachate treatment complies with the Grade 1A standard of the Integrated Wastewater Discharge Standard.

"The completion and operation of the Project Phase II, which incorporates Everbright International's self-developed equipment that is specifically adapted to handle household waste in China, will allow the Nanjing Project to operate efficiently and smoothly in compliance with discharge standards,” commented Mr. Chen Xiaoping, CEO of Everbright International.

The CEO also noted that the company has a number of addition waste to energy projects in the pipeline.

"Our Zouping Waste-to-energy Project and Fei County Waste-to-energy Project in Shandong Province both started construction recently and are expected to complete construction and commence operations in 2018," he added.

Read More

$95m Waste to Energy Deal for Everbright in Leshan, China

China Everbright has signed a $95 million concession agreement for a household waste to energy project with the People's Government of Leshan City in Sichuan Province.

Everbright to Develop 750 TPD Waste to Energy Expansion in Shandgon, China

China Everbright International (HKSE: 00257) has won the bid for a 750 tonne per day waste to energy project in Shandgon, China.

​Everbright Begins Operations at 600 TPD Shandong Rizhao Waste to Energy Plant

China Everbright International, a Hong Kong based waste to energy developer, has completes construction of its 600 tonne per day Shandong Rizhao energy recovery facility in China.