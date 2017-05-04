China Everbright Shares Waste to Energy Experiences at WTERT-Asia Conference

In partnership with China Association of Urban Environmental and Zhejiang University, China Everbright International Limited (HKSE: 00257) recently launched the Waste-to-Energy Research and Technology Council-Asia (WTERT-Asia) Inaugural Meeting in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

Mr. Nickolas Themelis, Chair of WTERT-Global, among other experts from 15 countries and regions, gathered to share their local experience in the waste-to-energy sector, as well as explore key topics such as waste-to-energy technology, practical experience and opportunities in countries along the Belt and Road route, with the aim of nurturing the long-term development of the waste-to-energy sector in Asia and countries along the Belt and Road route.

"The three-day WTERT-Asia Inaugural Meeting has provided a valuable communication platform for waste-to-energy industry elites, and has allowed for the sharing of numerous innovative ideas that have the potential to stimulate further development of the sector,” explained Mr. Chen Xiaoping, CEO of Everbright International.

According to Everbright, in line with China's Belt and Road Initiative, it has been actively pursuing its "Expanding from Domestic to Overseas Markets" corporate strategy.

Over the past year, the Group said that it set up an overseas investment platform, pursuing development with an open mind, and seeking opportunities for mutually-beneficial cooperation and partnerships that deliver win-win outcomes.

During the year, the Group completed the acquisition of Novago sp. z o.o., a solid waste treatment company in Poland. In addition, the company secured Can Tho Waste-to-energy Project in Vietnam.

In 2016, the Group was invited by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe International PPP Centre of Excellence to lead the development of the United Nations' PPP standards on waste-to-The company was also invited by Columbia University to collaborate on the development of the World Bank's guidelines for waste-to-energy projects. Delegates also heard details of its involvement in developing global standards has further strengthened the Group's influence on the global waste-to-energy sector.

"The key emission indicators of the Group's waste-to-energy projects are even better than the prevailing international standards,” Themelis told the conference.

“At a time when all nations around the world are faced with the dilemma of ‘garbage siege', we believe that the sharing and promotion of mature technology and advanced management experience like those from Everbright International on a wider scale will benefit more countries and regions," he continued.

Mr. Chen Xiaoping added, "With the guidance of the Belt and Road Initiative, Everbright International will continue to strengthen its advantages in waste-to-energy technology, experience and management.”

“We hope to lay a solid foundation for the long-term development of our overseas business, as well as provide long-term support for other countries and areas seeking waste-to-energy solutions and sustainable development," he concluded.

