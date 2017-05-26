Clean Lead Acid Battery Recyling Tech Firm Aqua Metals Wins Metals Awards

Aqua Metals, a California based non-polluting lead acid battery recycler and technology developer, has won the Platts Metals Awards, presented by S&P Global Platts, for advances in lead recycling technology.

The company (NASDAQ:AQMS) is commercialising a non-polluting electrochemical lead recycling technology called AquaRefining™ which is said to emit virtually no harmful byproducts.

This is the second year in a row that Aqua Metals has been recognised for its innovation and leadership in the metals world. Both awards recognise the AquaRefining process, claimed to be the lead industry’s first environmentally friendly technology for lead-acid battery recycling.

“To be recognised by a renowned global organisation two years in a row delivers credibility to the significant progress we’ve made in bringing AquaRefining to commercialisation,” said Dr. Stephen Clarke, chairman and CEO of Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals’ patent-pending AquaRefining process is a closed-loop, room temperature electrochemical process. It features a modular design which enables scalability, allowing for the co-location of lead-acid battery manufacturing, distribution and recycling.

This year’s Platts award comes on the heels of the Company’s acceptance of the San Francisco Business Times Tech and Innovation award, which recognised Aqua Metals as one of the most innovative companies in the Bay Area.

Aqua Metals executives attended the Platts awards ceremony in London where the winners were announced.

The Company was also named finalist for two additional awards – Deal of the Year and Industry Leadership – Base & Specialty Metals. Last year, Aqua Metals won the Rising Star award and was a finalist in the Industry Leadership – Base & Specialty Metals category.

The awards considered entrants from over 150 countries.

