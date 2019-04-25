Closed Loop PET Bottle Recycling Plant Planned for Cheshire

London and Abu Dhabi based recycling firm, Advanced Sustainable Developments (ASD), is planning to develop its first PET recycling plant in the UK at Ellesmere Port in the North West of England.

ASD explained that it is in talks with infrastructure development firm, Peel Environmental, regarding locating the PET plant at Peel’s 54-acre Protos site in Cheshire. The company said that the plant would use EREMA Plastic Recycling Systems’ technology to recycle PET plastic with a vision to ultimately work along the entire journey of a plastic bottle – from distribution centre, to stores, to consumers, disposal, and ultimately the return of this material to its own processing facilities.

With a knowledge of local market insights, ASD North West said that it has strategically chosen the region due to its forward thinking for sustainability illustrated in Greater Manchester’s 5-Year Environment Plan and Liverpool’s bid to become the world’s first climate positive city by the end of 2020.

ASD plans to implement proven technology in recycling PET plastic into food-grade materials. The business aims to address the micro and macro challenges facing the recycling industry here in the UK and want the UK to become a world leader in recycling, nurturing a transparent and open industry.

“We hope the people of the North West will embrace the circular economy and work with us to make recycling a social norm and help make the UK a world leader in recycling,” said Ahmed Detta, CEO of ASD.

Myles Kitcher from Peel Environmental added: ”Our vision for Protos has always been about using innovative technologies to create value from waste, recover resources and provide low carbon energy sources which then can be used on site and exported to the local area. The ASD technology could complement other developments at Protos which are looking to create a use from waste plastic and divert it from landfill.”

ASD hopes to build relationships with organisations and charities in the North West to promote sustainability. The business has the support of Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Cheshire West & Chester Council.

