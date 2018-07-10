Compact Horizontal Haling Press for Retail Chains from HSL

The compact horizontal baling press HSM HL 7009, with a press force of 700 kN, is an economic and space-saving solution for chain stores and retailers, and it compresses waste cardboard and foil for recycling

With a cross-section of 1100 x 1100 mm and a bale length of 1200 mm, the bales weight up to 600 kg.

In this way, HSM said that the four-fold horizontally strapped bales achieve optimum truck utilisation.

According to the manufacturer, the integrated hydraulic lifting and tilting device means a significant reduction in personnel commitment during the compaction of recyclables, while thanks to the large-sized filler opening, even bulky cardboard boxes pose no problem.

Thus, the company said that the solution is a this very compact, horizontally working counter-plate press, perfectly suited for larger disposal tasks in retail and in small to medium-sized central warehouses - an economical solution whose investment pays off within a short time period.

