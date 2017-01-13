Compostable Platics Manufacturer Joins New Plastics Economy Initiative

Italian biotech firm, Novamont, has joined the New Plastics Economy as the initiative’s sixth Core Partner.

The bioplastics and biochemical company joins the initiative’s existing Core Partners, Amcor, The Coca-Cola Company, MARS, Unilever and Veolia, and a group of more than 40 stakeholders led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which are collaborating to rethink and redesign global plastics packaging systems.

“The ultimate goal of the New Plastics Economy is to design a system where plastic packaging never becomes waste, and can re-enter the economy as either a valuable biological or technical material,” commented Dame Ellen MacArthur, founder, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

“In order to solve the plastic packaging problem globally, we need to effectively re-think the entire chain because currently, not one producer, retailer, manufacturer or processor of plastics can do this alone. The whole system has to shift,” she added.

Novamont said that it brings its expertise in the sector of bioplastics to the initiative, and in the development of bio-based and biodegradable products obtained through the integration of chemistry, environment and agriculture.

The company added that such developments have the potential to contribute to the biological cycle within a circular economy, which seeks to preserve and enhance natural capital.

The New Plastics Economy initiative will present its latest research findings and action plans to business and government leaders on 16 January at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Read More

Novamont Launches Compostable Thermoformed Bioplastic Products at Ecomondo

Italian bioplastics firm, Novamont, has unveiled a new heat-resistant compostable polymer for use with thermoform manufacturing processes used in products such as plastic plates, at this years Ecomondo exhibition in Rimini, Italy.

European Parliament Moves Forward with Plastic Bag Ban

There has been a mixed response to the European Parliament’s vote to approve the draft Directive on carrier bags presented by the Commission and intended to minimise waste.

Milan: Leading the Way for Separate Collections in Cities

Ensuring that the vast majority of plastic bags used in the city are biodegradable has been key in turning around waste management in Milan, according to Pierfrancesco Maran, president of the City of Milan's Environment Commission.