Confederation of European Waste-to-Energy Plants - Making Circular Economy Happen

In December 2017 an agreement was reached on the Circular Economy Package in the EU interinstitutional negotiations. Now, an important time begins when Europe has to walk the talk.

According to the European Confederation of Waste-to-Energy Plants (CEWEP), this will involve applying the theoretical targets and assumptions that have lead the Circular Economy Package talks for the last years to the complex reality.

The organisation also noted that it is an interesting time for the Waste-to-Energy sector, which is an obvious link between the European waste and energy policies.

Join the European industry, decision-makers and academia who will gather in the surroundings of the famous Guggenheim museum in Bilbao on 20th - 21st September 2018 to discuss the latest Waste-to-Energy policy and technology developments.

Take the opportunity to visit the Zabalgarbi Waste-to-Energy plant which, thanks to its innovative design, achieves very high energy efficiency levels.

CEWEP Congress 2018 will discuss:

Circular Economy Implementation: Will we reach the waste targets?

WtE and renewable energy

Innovations in WtE sector: carbon capture and usage

BREF Waste Incineration Review

Metal recovery from Bottom Ash

Public perception of WtE

The programme can be found HERE and registrantion HERE. A list of speakers is available HERE

