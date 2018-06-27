Continuus Material Recovery Acquires ReWall to Meet Rising Demand for Sustainable

In the face of China’s National Sword Policy, Houstan, Texas based recycling firm, Continuus Material Recovery (CMR), has acquired Des Moines, Iowa based ReWall Company.

By acquiring the manufacturing assets of ReWall Company, CMR said that it is poised to create an entirely new value network in construction building materials along with ushering in a new era for recycling.

To address the rising consumer demand for durable sustainable building materials and corporate zero waste goals, Continuus is taking post-consumer and post-industrial mixed paper and plastic destined for landfill and manufacturing them through a proprietary process into 4’x8’ building material boards for exterior wall and commercial roofs.

This new product will be a welcome opportunity for companies committed to zero waste goals. By using Continuus roof cover boards for their large commercial roof projects, companies will qualify for waste diversion volumes as an offset towards their zero-waste reporting.

Continuus boards are an engineered composite building material that are said to be extremely durable and ideal for superior building envelope performance.

“Throughout its history, ReWall has been a terrific example of innovative entrepreneurial spirit and we are grateful to bring their energy and drive into the Continuus team,” said Carl Rush, CEO, Continuus Material Recovery.

“With this acquisition we can accelerate waste reduction opportunities through low cost, easily implementable solutions and generate a universal sustainable raw material for a multitude of new products,’ He added.

“Design and engineering is underway for an even larger facility where we will be producing hundreds of millions of board feet of building materials, and then we’ll move into other areas. In the end, millions of tons of waste won’t end up in landfills,” concluded the CEO.

“When I was running the recycling program for the state of California we really didn’t have large enough markets for recycled material,” said Bridgett Luther, former President of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

“Continuus has proven they can take mixed paper and plastics and use them to make products and create jobs here in the United States. That’s what recycling is really all about—closing the loop. Not just collecting the materials but turning them into products that can be used over and over,” he concluded.

Read More

Digital Platform to Match Supply & Demand for Waste Materials at Construction SitesIn a move towards more circular construction, the Flemish Construction Confederation has launched an online sharing platform, Werflink, in collaboration with construction company BESIX, Circular Flanders and FLOOW2.

Veolia Set to Back Online C&D Waste Platform wastebox.biz

Construction waste disposal is going digital and customers in Germany, France and the UK will soon be able to organise their disposal using the wastebox.biz app.

Plastic Waste – New Approach Outlined in Resourcing the Future Report

A use-phase model to categorise plastic products has been advocated in a report by the Resourcing the Future partners at a conference entitled Eliminating avoidable plastic waste by 2042: a use-based approach to decision and policy making’.