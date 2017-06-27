CooperOstlund Secures UK Contract with German Waste to Energy Firm ETW Energietechnik

Northampton based gas engine specialist, CooperOstlund, has been appointed as the UK service partner for German waste to energy specialist, ETW Energietechnik.

ETW designs and manufactures gas upgrading systems and combined heat and power (CHP) set-ups for biogas from waste to energy (WTE) plants across Europe, with a growing number of customer sites in the UK.

The agreement will see CooperOstlund provide gas engine servicing and maintenance for ETW’s renewable energy customers across the country.

As the local agent for ETW, CooperOstlund will offer a range of technical support services to keep engines and plant running at optimum efficiency – from milestone services and calibration, to remote monitoring, health checks and emergency call-outs.

“We work closely with our customers to meet their precise energy generation requirements,“ said Marco Weiss, managing director at ETW.

“Once designed, installed and commissioned, service support is critical to keep systems running at optimum levels, which makes it very important to have local technical experts on hand to help reduce any potential downtime and deliver maximum return on investment,” he continued.

Alongside scheduled servicing and maintenance, CooperOstlund will also provide 24-hour emergency support for ETW’s waste to energy customers, which include energy and gas suppliers, public authorities, agricultural and industrial businesses.

Stuart Cooper, director at CooperOstlund, added: “Waste to energy facilities are designed to operate around the clock, 365 days a year, so any system working at this high intensity needs regular inspection and maintenance to avoid mechanical issues and ensure efficient operation.”

