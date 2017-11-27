Cory Unveils Plans for 650,000 TPA Waste to Energy and AD in London

Waste to energy & resource recycling management fim, Cory Riverside Energy, today unveiled plans to build an integrated, low-carbon energy park at its site in Belvedere, South East London.

The company said that the energy park would complement its existing Riverside Energy Recovery Facility (ERF), and comprise a range of technologies including waste energy recovery, anaerobic digestion, solar panels, and battery storage.

According to Cory the Riverside Energy Park would enable it to convert more of London’s residual black bin waste to energy, particularly during times of peak usage, and produce cheap heat for export to nearby homes and businesses.

In addition, the company said that ash produced at the plant would be converted into construction materials for building London’s homes and roads.

Cory has now advised the Government’s Planning Inspectorate, which handles applications for this type of project, of its proposals.

Meanwhile, the company said that it will develop the scheme and consult with the local community and other organisations about the proposals before formally submitting an application to the Secretary of State for development consent.

Cory expects to hold public exhibitions during the summer of 2018 and, before then, will work with key public bodies and local stakeholders to identify the main environmental and planning considerations that will be addressed by the design of the Energy Park.

Cory forecasts that the Riverside Energy Park would:

enerate up to 96 megawatts (MW) of low carbon renewable electricity at peak times, which taken together with the permitted capacity of 72 MW from the existing Riverside ERF is the equivalent of powering c.300,000 homes across London (almost 10% of London’s 3.2m households)

Divert a further 650,000 tonnes of residual waste away from landfill, which will save an additional 130,000 tonnes of CO2 each year

Make use of Cory’s existing river-based infrastructure on the River Thames to further reduce road traffic. At present, Cory’s use of the Thames as a “Green Highway” currently removes around 100,000 truck journeys from London’s roads every year. The new park would allow for a further 80,000 truck journeys to be removed.

Be capable of supplying up to 30MW of affordable heat energy to local housing

Create a further 175,000 tonnes/year of construction materials from the EfW process for use in building the south-east’s homes and infrastructure, avoiding the need for industry to extract an equivalent tonnage of natural stone.

Make a valuable contribution to local employment, with over 100 full-time jobs and apprenticeships set to be created at the energy park and on the river. The construction period is likely to require a workforce in excess of 6,000 people.

Nicholas Pollard, Chief Executive of Cory Riverside Energy, said: “The new energy park represents a huge step forward when it comes to meeting London’s waste management and energy generation needs.

“Our current Riverside Energy Recovery Facility has been reliably operating at capacity and within all air pollution limits since day one, so expanding our energy generating capabilities in a more ambitious integrated Energy Park is the natural next step.

“London is facing a significant capacity gap in its ability to appropriately dispose of and treat all its waste. This new park is an important part of the solution.

“By employing a range of technologies which are proven at scale, we can expand our ability to generate clean, low carbon renewable energy for London and treat more of London’s waste within the city’s boundaries.”

Construction is targeted to begin in 2021, and the Energy Park is expected to be fully operational by 2024. Cory has selected Hitachi Zosen Inova as its Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, following its excellent delivery of the existing Riverside ERF.

Read More

Viridor: Serious Debate on Vital Waste Infrastructure Needed in UK

UK waste and recycling firm Viridor has called for greater debate about the best way to fund the vital recycling and recovery infrastructure required to meet the demand of the country’s economy.

IN DEPTH: A BREF Guide to EU Waste to Energy Emission Changes

The first draft of the Waste Incineration Best Available Techniques Reference Documents was published in May. CEWEP’s Scientific and Technical Officer, Lighea Speziale, throws some light on the Situation.

Financial Close for Wheelabrator’s 70 MW Waste to Energy Plant in Yorkshire, UK

Wheelabrator Technologies, has reached financial close on the 675,000 TPA Ferrybridge Multifuel 2 waste to energy facility in West Yorkshire, UK.