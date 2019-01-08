Covanta Begins Construction of Waste to Energy Ash Recycling Plant in Pennsylvania

New Jersey based waste to energy firm, Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA), has commenced construction of its first Total Ash Processing System (TAPS) in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, adjacent to its existing metals processing facility.

The company said that the first TAPS plant is designed to process over 400,000 tonnes of ash from multiple Covanta waste to energy facilities, recycling previously untapped value from these waste streams. Operational start-up is expected in the second half of 2019.

TAPS is a technology that separates the combined ash from waste to energy facilities into its component parts. This enables increased recovery of small metal fractions and the recovery of aggregate for reuse as construction material, reducing the volume of ash requiring landfill disposal by as much as 65%.

"We have long viewed ash reuse as a major opportunity to enhance our EfW (Energy from Waste) plant operations while simultaneously opening new markets," said Covanta's President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen J. Jones.

"TAPS has tremendous potential to increase the sustainability and economics of our facilities, while generating an attractive return on capital invested in the system. I am excited about this first project and look forward to its success, which we see paving the way for additional TAPS facilities to complement our EfW portfolio."

Read More

Stephen J. Jones: Taking the Helm at Covanta

As jobs in the waste industry go, they don't come much bigger than being president and CEO of New Jersey based waste to energy giant, Covanta. In March this year Stephen J. Jones stepped into the breach as the company's new boss. Here he talks to WMW about gasification plans and diversifying into materials recycling.

IN DEPTH: Tackling Waste to Energy Ash

With the increased quantities of ash being produced by waste to energy plants globally, comes a growing opportunity to recover not only metals, but also minerals from bottom ash.