Covanta Partners Offer Incentives to Recycle Mercury from Thermometers

Waste to energy firm, Covanta has participated in an incentive scheme in Onondaga, New York State, which collected 395 thermometers and safely recovered around 1.5kg of mercury.

As part of the initiative a collection event for mercury-containing thermostats and thermometers was held by Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA), in partnership with local Waste-to-Energy facility operator Covanta Onondaga LP and nonprofit Thermostat Recycling Coalition (TRC).

Each resident received a $10 gift card, courtesy of Onondaga, in exchange for the collected devices which were recycled by TRC at no cost.

Over 240 Onondaga residents responded by dropping off 395 thermometers and 290 thermostats that cumulatively contain approximately 3 1/2 pounds of mercury, equivalent to the amount of mercury in 310,000 compact fluorescent bulbs.

During the New York State Association for Reduction, Reuse and Recycling’s 27th Annual Recycling Conference, TRC outreach specialist Piper Mlsna presented OCRRA recycling director, Andrew Radin, with a Carbon Neutral Certificate that recognises the 66 tons of emissions reduced through the purchase of carbon offsets for OCRRA’s October mercury collection event.

TRC explained that events, such as conferences, concerts, and festivals, can be significant sources of greenhouse gas emissions. In an effort to reduce the environmental impact from cars being driven to and from the mercury collection event, TRC purchased credits to offset these emissions, which further supports a carbon-neutral environment.

“We’re very pleased with OCRRA’s efforts as they continue to significantly contribute to New York’s collection numbers each year. Their dedication to the program and the environment shows in their results,” commented Ryan Kiscaden, executive director, TRC.

