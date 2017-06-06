Covanta Secures Waste to Energy Feedstock Renewal Deal in Delaware

New Jersey based waste to energy firm, Covanta, has signed a new agreement with the Delaware County Solid Waste Authority (DCSWA) for sustainable waste disposal at its Delaware Valley energy from waste facility located in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The company explained that the five year agreement, which includes extension provisions, continues a 25 year partnership between Covanta and Delaware County.

Delaware County generates approximately 360,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste annually. Since 1992, Covanta Delaware Valley has provided waste management to municipalities in Delaware County and neighbouring communities.

The company’s waste to energy facility processes up to 3500 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day , generating 80 MW of energy - enough to power 70,000 homes continuously.

Covanta said that eesidue from the waste to energy plant will continue to be beneficially reused as daily cover at the county's landfill. The facility also recycles more than 35,000 tonnes of metal annually

"The Delaware County Solid Waste Authority has developed an award-winning waste management system that includes Energy-from-Waste for any residual waste that remains after recycling," said Joey Neuhoff, vice president and general manager of Covanta's Mid-Atlantic region.

