CP Group Delivers Argentina’s ‘Most Advanced’ Recycling Facility in Buenos Aires

In partnership with San Diego-based recycling equipment manufacturer, CP Group, the City of Buenos Aires has opened a 10 TPH single stream material recycling facility for residential Waste Management World in the neighbourhood3 of Villa Soldati.

According to the company, since the MRF opened it has been helping the city achieve its sustainability goals.

"It's the most modern recycling center in Argentina," said the Head of Government of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. "The city has improved a lot in the separation and treatment of recyclable waste.”

"four of five years ago nothing was separated,” he continued. “Today, this system is recovering 400 tonnes of dry materials per day, and that amount is expected to double to 800 tonnes per day in 2019."

The system features CP separation equipment, including the CPScreen™ for 2D/3D separation, MSS Aladdin™ optical sorter, CP Metering Drum, CP OCCScreen™, and CP Glass Breaker Screen with patented Cam-Discs™.

CP Group explained that the recycling system is part of the city’s Green Center, a program involved with recovering recyclable materials and providing education about waste treatment processes and its importance in Buenos Aires.

“Throughout the entire process, the City of Buenos Aires has demonstrated environmental leadership as well as a long term commitment to developing a sustainable solution for capturing the valuable recyclables and diverting them from the landfill,” said Dirk Kantak, International Sales Director for CP Group.

The company added that it worked on the project with its local Distributor (Coinsa Construcciones) and during the training and commissioning period also worked closely with the Spanish-speaking local staff to operate and maintain the MRF.

