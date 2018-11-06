CP Group Shows Off Virtual MRF at Latin America’s Largest Waste & Recycling Expo

For the first time since it unveiled its Virtual MRF over a year ago, San Diego-based recycling solutions provider and equipment manufacturer, CP Group, will display the technology internationally at Residuos Expo 2018 in Guadalajara, Jalisco Mexico.

The Virtual MRF is a virtual reality simulation that uses two hand held controls and a virtual reality headset. The simulation allows users to navigate through a life-size computer-generated model of a material recovery facility (MRF) in real time.

“CP Group was the first to bring VR into the recycling equipment manufacturing industry,” said says Jesus Vargas, Sales Drafting Manager for CP Group. “Our Virtual MRF system aids our engineers in developing sort systems. It also provides to our customers a very concrete sense of what their facility will look like long before anything is actually built.”

Residuos Expo, Latin America’s largest waste industry conference, is occurring concurrently with Expo Plasticos, with a combined expected attendance of 18,000 industry professionals. The show runs from November 7-9.

Vargas and other members of the CP Group team will be running Virtual MRF demonstrations throughout Residuos Expo at booth #2112.

