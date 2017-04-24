CP Group Upgrades Republic Services’ Sonoma County Recycling Facility

Phoenix, Arizona based waste and recycling firm, Republic Services, has upgraded ist Sonoma County Material Recycling Facility (MRF).

The existing 32,000 square foot (3000 square metres) Recycling Center was expanded with an additional 6000 square feet (550 square metre) constructed by ET Environmental, bringing the new combined square footage to 38,000. The processing system was designed and installed by the CP Group.

Republic said that the revamped Sonoma County Recycling Center is now capable of processing more than 200 tons of recyclable material per day, and is expected to increase the recycling capacity in the region.

“The new enhanced Recycling Center offers significant environmental benefits to the community and the customers we are fortunate to serve,” said Mike Caprio, area president of Republic Services.

The facility offers a variety of features to provide flexible processing capabilities. The equipment includes two material processing options. The first is an in-feed conveyor for collected commercial materials such as cardboard, mixed paper, containers, film and plastics.

The second is a hopper-fed construction and demolition (also known as C&D) conveyance system with multiple sorting stations. The system includes a baler for packaging recyclable materials such as cardboard, mixed paper and other materials. The facility also has a separate bale storage building to protect the finished products from rain prior to shipment to market.

“We now have the ability to increase recycling efforts, while diverting valuable materials from the landfill,“ said Caprio.

“The facility has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which offers a substantial contribution to the community’s climate protection goals,” he continued.

Republic added that the MRF was part of a three-year Solid Waste Advisory Group (SWAG) collaborative process between multiple municipalities, the County and a diverse group of public stakeholders. They identified three underserved waste streams; self-haul, commercial dry waste, and C&D waste materials that could be addressed with a robust recycling center and program.

Known as the Blue PlanetTM sustainability initiative, Republic Services said that it is defining its approach to corporate social responsibility through reduced emissions from operations, materials management, safety, community engagement, and employee growth opportunities. Republic collects and processes approximately five million tons of recyclables per year at 64 recycling centers nationwide.

