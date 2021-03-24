Deal to boost circular economy for batteries in the UK

Traditionally, the process of taking apart batteries has been very harmful to the environment over the years, with many unrecyclable parts going to landfill. Spent batteries produce 18,000 tonnes of pollution each year in the UK – which is worrying considering the increasing demand for vehicles.

This deal will help provide new technical processes, where parts will be desulphurised to make the lead eligible for reuse – in turn, cutting slag waste by 90%. It goes without saying that this positive step forward will have a great impact on the carbon footprint left by the battery market.

This collaboration will help accelerate the battery market towards a much more sustainable future. As electric vehicles (EVs) replace the internal combustion engine, the strain on the battery metals industry will be enormous – so much so, the metal and mineral demand for the EV industry is expected to double that of consumer electronics.

There is currently no national capability for end-to-end battery recycling in the UK, and that’s where Technology Minerals and Recyclus come in. Recyclus are leaders in the sustainable world, working collaboratively to build an ecosystem that supports the circular economy.

Alex Stanbury, CEO at Technology Minerals, spoke about his excitement for this partnership: “Our goal is to make battery recycling as sustainable and ethical as possible. Our partnership with Recyclus will help us take another step forward to make the battery market more sustainable. Now, more than ever, it is important to find ways of becoming more environmentally-friendly. There is no reason why we all can’t strive to be more sustainable, regardless of the field you’re in.”