Delhi's battle against electronic waste

Delhi's Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal explained on twitter that there is the need to provide a mechanism to effectively implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) as regards collection of e-waste, a system of incentives and disincentives to encourage the safe disposal of e-waste, an oversight mechanism to ensure the compliance of e-waste management Rules and for evolving an appropriate framework for management of the e-waste park.

Now there should be drawn a proposal with industry stakeholders and officials for setting up an e-waste management park in Delhi "in a time bound manner".

As reported in the Times of India, a senior official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said that possible sites are being identified and an action plan is also being made in this regard.

“A meeting will be held with the Union ministry of environment and forests next week to prepare a roadmap on the features and components of the park, along with timelines.”

At present, based on the study, the highest concentration of informal units were found in areas like Mandoli, Seelampur, Madangir, Seemapuri, Ghaziabad.

With the recent push for e-vehicles in the national capital, the situation may worsen if proper attention is not given to e-waste and used battery collection centers.

