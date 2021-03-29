Demolition with the Takeuchi excavator TB2150 R

The new Takeuchi TB 2150 R, is compact and, with 85 kW/115 hp, powerful and clean: with exhaust stage EU V, a diesel oxidation catalyst, diesel particulate filter and SCR after-treatment with AdBlue are used. For hydraulics, there are four auxiliary circuits with variable flow and pressure settings to move multipurpose grapples, hydraulic hammers, hydraulic shears and pendulum grapples.

For quick attachment changes, the excavator is equipped with a latest generation fully hydraulic OilQuick quick coupler (OQ-65) with drop guard. The challenge is that these movements sometimes have to be in the centimeter range. This is the case, for example, when sheeting, tar paper and sheathing have to be removed separately on the roof. In the coarser range, on the other hand, full power must be used to tear down walls and remove foundations.

Safe and stable

The excavator is well equipped for these operations: The adjustable boom is fitted with a cylinder guard on the dipper arm specifically for these demolition operations, and the cab is protected by a grille tested to FOPS category 2 ISO 10262. The spacious cab has automatic air conditioning and offers plenty of space for storage and tools. The hydraulic lines are securely routed on or in the excavator arm and pipe rupture protection, a load warning device is standard equipment. The maximum reach of 8,860 millimeters allows a large working radius. At the same time, the Takeuchi always moves on a safe footing. No matter how it turns and twists: The Bridge¬stone GeoGrip rubber floor plates and the three-flanged undercarriage rollers form a robust unit, ensuring that the rubber tracks do not bounce even on difficult surfaces. Another example of solid stability is the support and dozer blade, which is made of torsion-free steel. This ensures a high level of stability even during the current demolition work. The extremely strong bushings and bolts provide a good basis for low wear and few repairs.