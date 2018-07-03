Development of Viridor’s 34 MW Waste to Energy Facility Worth £5.3m to Local Firms in Avonmouth

Viridor said that construction works on site are progressing well, with the bunker walls approaching 20 metres in height and the steelwork to support the boiler currently being erected. Over the summer months the process equipment will start to arrive and be lifted into place.

Taunton-based recycling and waste to energy company, Viridor, has spent £5.3 million so far with local businesses within 30 miles of the £252 million Resource Recovery Centre in Avonmouth.

The company, a part of the Pennon Group (LSE: PNN) has been working with local contractors including PMS, GAP Hire Solutions, Hanson and B&A on the construction of the Avonmouth energy from waste plant, which will divert 320,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste away from landfill.

“As part of Viridor’s Resource Recovery Centre construction we have been clear that working with local businesses is at the heart of establishing ourselves as a responsible neighbour,” commented Viridor Managing Director Phil Piddington. “It is not just during the construction phase of these projects that local suppliers can benefit, we will require support throughout the life of the facility.”

According to the company, in line with it and its construction partners commitment to support the local economy, some of the suppliers were sourced directly from Viridor’s ‘Meet the Buyer’ event in Bristol last July, attended by more than 30 companies interested in being involved.

Construction on site started in summer 2017 and, when operational, the facility will generate around 34MW, enough electrical power to supply 44,000 homes, the equivalent of a population larger than the city of Bath.

A third of the available capacity of this new facility will be being taken up from Somerset County Council by diverting waste which is currently transported to three landfill sites.

Hallen-based B&A Group are supplying more than 200,000 tonnes of recycled aggregates to help build the facility, with its highly experienced transport team ensuring the project runs as smoothly as possible.

Ashley Bruno, B&A Group’s recycling aggregate sales manager said: “Being local means we can respond quickly to progress on site and are alive to local issues around moving materials and being considerate operators.’’

Viridor’s Avonmouth Project Manager, Helen Moon, added: “Viridor and its construction partners are committed to supporting local businesses, who are a key part of building strong foundations for our resource recovery centre.

“We have been on site now for over a year and having established strong links with local businesses is paying dividends, and is setting us up well for the next phases of construction, when progress will be clear for everyone to see.”

Viridor added that construction works on site are progressing well, with the bunker walls approaching 20 metres in height and the steelwork to support the boiler currently being erected. Over the summer months the process equipment will start to arrive and be lifted into place.

