DGAW forecasts Corona-related decline in commercial waste volumes

In May 2020, the DGAW reported an increasing volume of waste from private households and indications of lower sorting. An increasingly comprehensive delivery service caused an increase in domestic packaging waste. The trend toward decluttering resulted in more bulky waste, some of which was disposed of or temporarily stored with household waste or contributed to the increase in illegal dumping.



For commercial waste, figures were used to calculate a decrease in volume that, in the best-case scenario, would result in a reduction of minus seven percent of GDP in 2020 and a total reduction of 3.90 million tons. In the worst case, the GDP should be minus ten percent or 5.57 million metric tons. With an alternative weighting of municipal and commercial waste, the total volume reduction would be in a margin between 1.12 and 2.79 million tons.

Municipal waste slightly increasing

The January 2021 report cannot yet draw on any reliable new figures for the municipal waste sector, so the DGAW forecast from the previous year must apply for the time being. It predicted an overall volume increase of 5.35 percent, with an increase of 7.43 percent for household waste including bulky and organic waste, 7.25 percent for packaging and 8.8 percent for light packaging. Bulky waste volumes initially increased by ten percent, then normalized and did not reach the same level during the second lockdown.

Online retailing was already booming in the first lockdown and increased again in the second due to retail closures during the Christmas period. As a result, volumes of paperboard increased dramatically, while those of graphic papers declined; overall revenues were reduced due to lower charges for cartons. It is not possible to predict when a relaxation of the restrictions can be expected. Assuming a slight increase in MSW volumes that lasts through March 2021, this would result in a one percent increase in volumes for 2021, according to the DGAW. In May 2021, total generation is expected to consist of household-type waste of 3.8 million tons, packaging waste of about 1.6 million tons and other municipal waste of about 0.5 million tons.

Doubled littering to be feared

In addition to household packaging, however, packaging waste that is not initially disposed of also accumulates in public spaces. The VKU's August 2020 littering study suggests that 5.7 percent by weight and 22 percent by volume of single-use plastic is generated annually nationwide. For Corona times, the DGAW anticipates at least a doubling of the volumes of single-use plastics littered. A new, additional waste stream is formed by Corona-related masks, disposable gloves and protective clothing, which total an estimated 1.1 million tons, consist of nonwovens with metal and/or plastic and rubber components, and are only partially disposed of via thermal waste treatment.

Serious consequences for plastics recyclers

The plastics recycler industry is particularly affected by the pandemic, as the sharp drop in oil prices makes recyclates more expensive than virgin materials. However, it is unclear whether the oil price development should be classified as a "supercycle" like JP Morgan or as a "distressed industry" accelerated by Corona like Capital.com: estimates vary between $55.70 and $100 in the future. "For the plastics industry, an oil price above 70 US dollars per barrel would be very beneficial," judges the DGAW.

In addition to the struggle for competitive sales prices, the plastics recycler industry is facing additional marketing problems: demand for PVC has plummeted by minus 53 percent, PET by minus 45 percent, films by minus 41 percent, mixed plastics by minus 38 percent, and PE/PP by minus 30 percent. As a consequence, bales piled up at the sorting facilities. With serious consequences: Prices for packaging manufacturers who want to use recyclates will rise, the dual systems will have to compensate for the loss of recycling revenue, and they will face conventional penalties if recycling quotas are not met.

Taken into account: the corona factor

In the commercial waste sector, estimates for 2020 - after a slump in the spring, an increase in the third quarter and a second lockdown - are for a pandemic-related drop of five to ten percent. However, increased volumes of household waste and sorting residues from increased light packaging and paper/cardboard collection volumes prevented a larger loss in thermal treatment plant utilization.

In 2017, commercial waste totaled 55,794,000 tons. Taking into account the "corona factor" developed by the DGAW to reflect the impact of the crisis situation on the corresponding waste stream, the estimated volumes of the individual commercial sectors have developed differently by the end of 2020. For example, waste from thermal processes, from fuels, from refineries and waste oils had hardly any decrease, reaching an estimated 19.98 million tons with a Corona factor of 0.95.



Due to the strong recovery of the metal processing industry, especially mechanical engineering and automotive production, the Corona factor for this sector was raised from 0.7 to 0.8, resulting in a waste volume of 3.63 million tons. The same factor is assigned to the chemical industry, whose waste totals 2.60 million tons.

Forecast: 5.32 percent decrease in volume

In the agribusiness and food industry sector, waste was expected to increase in May 2020 due to hoarding purchases and increased private cooking. However, at the same time, food service and commercial kitchens processed far less and both were/are again heavily impacted by the lockdown, so the Corona factor for agribusiness and food industry waste was lowered from 1.08 to 1.06, resulting in a calculated volume of 5.89 million tons. In the course of domestic cleanups, there was also an increase in the purchase and manufacture of new furniture, which increased waste from the wood industry by a factor of 1.05 to 6.42 million tons. In addition, waste from wastewater treatment remained unchanged at 8.90 million tons, and other commercial and industrial waste - reduced by a factor of 0.85 - amounted to 4.96 million tons. All in all, the forecast shows a Corona-related decline in volume of 5.32 percent, or 2.81 million tons, to 52.98 million tons.