Digital Recycling Expo starts today

In 2020, eREC proved to be an interactive get-together for visitors and a gathering place for companies from the national and international recycling, waste management, and environmental service industries.

Industry experts, organizations, distributors, and manufacturers came together and used the platform to keep up the vital dialogue with each other. After the first successful kick-off, the second edition of the virtual expo for the recycling industry follows now. And the exhibitors are already looking forward to welcoming this year’s visitors. Among others, the following companies will be there: AMCS Group, Craemer, Doppstadt, Forrec, Komptech, Q-SOFT, Steinert, Westeria, and many more.

Of course, like last year, all participants can take part in a broad and hands-on program with webinars, discussions, and presentations focusing on current trends such as cybersecurity, circular economy in the field of e-commerce, digitalization in the recycling industry, sorting of commercial waste, waste collection, gaps and challenges in plastic recycling ecosystem or smart city waste collection.