Ditto AI has Allocated £4m as it Helps Kent University Achieve Zero Waste to Landfill

UK-based Artificial Intelligence company, Ditto AI, has made a £4 million investment in its sustainability arm, Ditto Sustainability (previously known as Cloud Sustainability), helping the University of Kent reduce its annual waste by 25%, recycling 60%, with zero waste sent directly to landfill.

According to the company it has also helped enable the university to reduce its carbon footprint via waste management by 84%, resulting in more than 40% cost savings.

Ditto Sustainability said that it aims to be the new standard in sustainability software, education and advisory services. The organisation’s intelligent learning, compliance and data management platform combines parent group Ditto AI’s patented AI platform with knowledge from sustainability leaders, technology developers, consultants and lawyers.

The platform and accredited tools are said to help organisations and consumers by educating them on the most effective ways to be more sustainable, drive efficiencies and cut costs.

“In today’s world sustainability can’t just be a bolt on; it needs to be embedded into every business, at every level, to ensure long-term growth,” said CEO of Ditto Sustainability Dan Botterill.

“I want to make that as easy as possible, using our technology to empower organisations and individuals to adopt the principles of a circular economy in an efficient, simple and cost-effective way,” he continiued

CEO of Ditto AI, Rick Turner, added: “The use of AI in sustainability is relatively new; this investment allocation is testament to our belief that AI can be a force for good, helping to overcome some of the world’s greatest challenges. Ditto Sustainability has had impressive early success, so we are excited to see how this investment builds on that success and promotes positive disruption within the sector.”

